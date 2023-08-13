Currently the Washington Commanders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington compiled an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Commanders games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Defensively, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

As favorites, Washington was 4-4-1. As underdogs, the Commanders went 4-4.

The Commanders won just twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 17 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (153.4 per game).

Also, Brissett rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (32.1 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton compiled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

