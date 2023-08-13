Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .458, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Reynolds enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In 71.6% of his 102 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 102), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (33.3%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (43.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .249 AVG .291 .336 OBP .335 .376 SLG .534 15 XBH 26 4 HR 11 22 RBI 32 34/23 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings