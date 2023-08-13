Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .458, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • Reynolds enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
  • In 71.6% of his 102 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 102), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34 games this year (33.3%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 44 times this season (43.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 52
.249 AVG .291
.336 OBP .335
.376 SLG .534
15 XBH 26
4 HR 11
22 RBI 32
34/23 K/BB 53/14
2 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Reds will send Williamson (4-2) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
