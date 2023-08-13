Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .260 with 63 walks and 46 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

In 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 22 games this year (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .281 AVG .237 .390 OBP .366 .392 SLG .397 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 41/31 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings