Alfonso Rivas Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alfonso Rivas (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .256 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- This year, Rivas has recorded at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
