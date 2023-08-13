On Sunday, Alfonso Rivas (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .256 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

This year, Rivas has recorded at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings