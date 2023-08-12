Andre Jackson will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) on Saturday, August 12 against the Cincinnati Reds (61-57), who will counter with Brandon Williamson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Reds have -110 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.16 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 12 (60%) of those contests.

The Pirates have gone 13-10 (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been the moneyline favorite.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 39-43 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Connor Joe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

