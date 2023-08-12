How to Watch the Pirates vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Andre Jackson will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Reds Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates are 23rd in MLB play with 115 home runs. They average one per game.
- Pittsburgh's .388 slugging percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in runs scored with 484 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.396).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jackson will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.