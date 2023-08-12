Saturday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) facing off at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 12.

The Pirates will call on Andre Jackson against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-2).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

Sportsbooks have not installed the Pirates as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread each time.

This season, the Pirates have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

This season Pittsburgh has won 13 of its 23 games, or 56.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 484 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

