On Saturday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 17 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .255.

Hayes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with three homers.

Hayes has recorded a hit in 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.2%).

In eight games this season, he has homered (9.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 22 games this year (27.2%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 30 of 81 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .329 AVG .183 .363 OBP .220 .551 SLG .293 21 XBH 10 5 HR 3 29 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings