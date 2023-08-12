Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 17 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .255.
- Hayes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with three homers.
- Hayes has recorded a hit in 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- In eight games this season, he has homered (9.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22 games this year (27.2%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 81 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.329
|AVG
|.183
|.363
|OBP
|.220
|.551
|SLG
|.293
|21
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.