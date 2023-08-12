Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .088 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 66 hits, batting .210 this season with 36 extra-base hits.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 46 of 100 games this year (46.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.0%).

He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 34 games this season (34.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .195 AVG .228 .317 OBP .349 .379 SLG .552 17 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 66/29 K/BB 61/24 6 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings