After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .241 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.

In 54.3% of his 94 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven home a run in 22 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 33 of 94 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .259 AVG .225 .371 OBP .287 .415 SLG .437 13 XBH 19 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 36/22 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 3

