The Houston Astros versus Los Angeles Angels game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jose Altuve and Mike Moustakas.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in MLB action with 152 total home runs.

Houston is 11th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

Houston has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (568 total runs).

The Astros rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels rank third in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fifth in the majors with a .442 team slugging percentage.

The Angels have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored 570 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Angels have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Angels are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.376 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.

France heads into the game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

France has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season entering this game.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels' Tyler Anderson (5-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Anderson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Verlander Bryce Miller

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Chase Silseth Bryce Miller 8/7/2023 Giants L 8-3 Home Patrick Sandoval Logan Webb 8/8/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Lucas Giolito Scott Alexander 8/9/2023 Giants W 4-1 Home - Ryan Walker 8/11/2023 Astros L 11-3 Away Reid Detmers Justin Verlander 8/12/2023 Astros - Away Tyler Anderson J.P. France 8/13/2023 Astros - Away Chase Silseth Jose Urquidy 8/14/2023 Rangers - Away Patrick Sandoval Max Scherzer 8/15/2023 Rangers - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Montgomery 8/16/2023 Rangers - Away Shohei Ohtani Jon Gray 8/18/2023 Rays - Home Reid Detmers -

