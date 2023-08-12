As we enter the final round of the AIG Women’s Open, Angel Yin is in third place at -8.

Looking to wager on Angel Yin at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Angel Yin Insights

Yin has finished under par nine times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Yin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five tournaments, Yin has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

Yin has finished with a better-than-average score in each of her last five tournaments.

Yin will look to make the cut for the 10th time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 34 -2 272 0 17 2 3 $942,326

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Yin's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished in the top 10 one time. Her average finish has been ninth.

Yin has one made cut in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Yin last competed at this event in 2023 and finished ninth.

The par-72 course measures 6,881 yards this week, which is 135 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 320 yards longer than the average course Yin has played in the past year (6,561 yards).

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 60th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which placed her in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Yin shot better than 87% of the competitors at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Yin recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Yin had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.6).

Yin had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open.

In that most recent competition, Yin had a bogey or worse on 12 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Yin ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yin finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Yin Odds to Win: +550 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Yin's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

