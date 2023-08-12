Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 85 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (21.5%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (23.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.5%).
- In 36 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.237
|.390
|OBP
|.366
|.392
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|13
|41/31
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
