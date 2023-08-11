The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) and Cincinnati Reds (60-57) clash in NL Central action, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates will look to Johan Oviedo (6-11) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (6-3).

Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (6-11, 4.18 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-3, 2.93 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will hand the ball to Oviedo (6-11) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 4.18, a 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.302.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Oviedo will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 70 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.

Abbott has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Abbott is looking to record his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In five of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

