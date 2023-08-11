On Friday, August 11 at 7:05 PM ET, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (60-57) in the series opener at PNC Park.

The Reds are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Pirates (-110). The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-11, 4.18 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (6-3, 2.93 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Reds have won in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 39-43 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Johan Oviedo - - - -

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

