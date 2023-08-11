Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 114 total home runs.

Pittsburgh's .388 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in runs scored with 482 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates are 22nd in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

The Pirates average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.395).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (6-11) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Oviedo is looking to record his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Oviedo is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 23 outings this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves L 8-6 Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter - 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.