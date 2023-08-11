The Las Vegas Aces (25-3) will host the Washington Mystics (13-15) after winning 13 straight home games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, August 11, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-17.5) 169 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-17.5) 169.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-17.5) 168.5 -2247 +1050 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-17.5) 168.5 -2500 +875 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Mystics have put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
  • Aces games have hit the over 16 out of 27 times this season.
  • Mystics games have hit the over 11 out of 27 times this season.

