Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 2-for-4 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while batting .260.
- Peguero has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has driven home a run in six games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this season.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.346
|AVG
|.167
|.370
|OBP
|.200
|.615
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|10/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
