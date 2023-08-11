On Friday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 2-for-4 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while batting .260.
  • Peguero has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peguero has driven home a run in six games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this season.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
.346 AVG .167
.370 OBP .200
.615 SLG .333
3 XBH 2
2 HR 1
7 RBI 4
10/0 K/BB 10/1
1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
