On Friday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 2-for-4 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while batting .260.

Peguero has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in three games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has driven home a run in six games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .346 AVG .167 .370 OBP .200 .615 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 10/0 K/BB 10/1 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings