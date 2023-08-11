Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Braves.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .255 with 17 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 51 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.331
|AVG
|.183
|.366
|OBP
|.220
|.539
|SLG
|.293
|20
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.83).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.93, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
