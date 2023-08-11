Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Braves.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (66) this season while batting .212 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 137th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 49th in slugging.
- In 46.5% of his 99 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 34 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.199
|AVG
|.228
|.322
|OBP
|.349
|.386
|SLG
|.552
|17
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|64/29
|K/BB
|61/24
|6
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.