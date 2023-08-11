Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Braves.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (66) this season while batting .212 with 36 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 137th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 49th in slugging.

In 46.5% of his 99 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has an RBI in 34 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .199 AVG .228 .322 OBP .349 .386 SLG .552 17 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 64/29 K/BB 61/24 6 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings