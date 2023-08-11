Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Connor Joe (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .241.
- In 50 of 93 games this year (53.8%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Joe has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (22 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.260
|AVG
|.225
|.374
|OBP
|.287
|.420
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|34/22
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
