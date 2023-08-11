Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 72 of 101 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (24.8%).
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 101), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.9%).
- In 42.6% of his games this year (43 of 101), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.243
|AVG
|.291
|.333
|OBP
|.335
|.368
|SLG
|.534
|14
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|32
|34/23
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
