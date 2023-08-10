On Thursday, August 10 at 12:35 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (72-40) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) at PNC Park. Bryce Elder will get the call for the Braves, while Bailey Falter will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Pirates are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-210). A 10-run total is set in the game.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-3, 3.43 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.87 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates and Braves game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+170), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Pirates bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 64 (64.6%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 22-10 (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 38, or 41.3%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.