The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams square off on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 114 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 475 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Pirates rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.393 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (0-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In eight starts this season, Falter has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves L 8-6 Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester David Peterson 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter -

