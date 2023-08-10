Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (72-40) and Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-3, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (0-7, 4.87 ERA).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (475 total), Pittsburgh is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule