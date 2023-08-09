The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) will look to Connor Joe, on a two-game homer streak, against the Atlanta Braves (71-40) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Park.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (3-1) for the Braves and Quinn Priester (2-1) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

The Pirates are sending Priester (2-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 22-year-old has an 8.69 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings over four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.

Priester is trying to collect his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves' Fried (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.69, a 5.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .969 in six games this season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made six appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.