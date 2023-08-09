The Atlanta Braves (71-40) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) at PNC Park on Wednesday, August 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -300 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +240. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 63 (64.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 2-2 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Braves went 6-4 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 38 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Connor Joe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+270)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

