Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 113 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 470 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Pirates rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.386 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Quinn Priester (2-1) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Priester has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves L 8-6 Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester David Peterson

