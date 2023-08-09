Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (71-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) clashing at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (3-1) versus the Pirates and Quinn Priester (2-1).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Pirates have come away with 38 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Pittsburgh the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +240 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (470 total runs).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule