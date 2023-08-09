After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .239 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).

In three games this season, he has homered (21.4%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .318 AVG .167 .348 OBP .200 .636 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 5 RBI 4 9/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings