Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Braves.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .247 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 49 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In six games this year, he has homered (7.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

In 27 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .319 AVG .183 .357 OBP .220 .507 SLG .293 18 XBH 10 3 HR 3 22 RBI 14 25/9 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings