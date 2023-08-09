Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 65 hits, batting .213 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 136th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 45 of 97 games this season (46.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (16.5%).
- He has homered in 17 games this season (17.5%), homering in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (11.3%).
- He has scored in 34 of 97 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.200
|AVG
|.228
|.319
|OBP
|.349
|.388
|SLG
|.552
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|60/28
|K/BB
|61/24
|6
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 123 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Fried (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.69, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
