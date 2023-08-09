On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 65 hits, batting .213 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 136th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Suwinski has had a hit in 45 of 97 games this season (46.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (16.5%).

He has homered in 17 games this season (17.5%), homering in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (11.3%).

He has scored in 34 of 97 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .200 AVG .228 .319 OBP .349 .388 SLG .552 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 60/28 K/BB 61/24 6 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings