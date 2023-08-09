Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .458, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this season (70 of 99), with multiple hits 24 times (24.2%).
- He has homered in 14 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.1%).
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.239
|AVG
|.291
|.330
|OBP
|.335
|.369
|SLG
|.534
|14
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|32
|33/22
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.69, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
