Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 82 hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 56 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 91), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.1% of his games this year, McCutchen has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (39.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .278 AVG .237 .393 OBP .366 .395 SLG .397 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 17 RBI 13 38/31 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

