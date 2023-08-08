The Atlanta Braves (70-40) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-4) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (9-8) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Over 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.

Keller has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Keller is seeking his 23rd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Braves will hand the ball to Chirinos (5-4) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 17 games.

In six starts this season, Chirinos has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts this season, Chirinos has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

