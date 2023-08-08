Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Braves on August 8, 2023
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryan Reynolds are two of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at PNC Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 53 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.329/.450 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 30 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .260/.380/.400 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 149 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.
- He has a slash line of .339/.421/.582 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 111 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .266/.371/.604 on the season.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
