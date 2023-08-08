When the Atlanta Braves (70-40) square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET, Matt Olson will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Braves are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 62 out of the 97 games, or 63.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 38-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (70.4% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-4 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 38, or 42.2%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 15-13 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

