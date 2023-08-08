How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Yonny Chirinos starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at PNC Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 109 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 464 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.380 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (9-8) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Keller has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 14-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|-
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Williamson
