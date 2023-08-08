Yonny Chirinos starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at PNC Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 109 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 464 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.380 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (9-8) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido - 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson

