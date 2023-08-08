Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (70-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

The Braves will look to Yonny Chirinos (5-4) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-8).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (42.2%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 15 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (464 total), Pittsburgh is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Schedule