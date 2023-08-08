Mystics vs. Mercury Injury Report, Betting Odds - August 8
The Washington Mystics (13-14) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report as they prepare for a Tuesday, August 8 matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Mystics' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 91-83 loss to the Sparks.
Washington Mystics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Elena Delle Donne
|Out
|Ankle
|18.2
|6
|2.6
|Ariel Atkins
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|3.4
|2.7
|Shakira Austin
|Out
|Hip
|11.4
|7.8
|0.9
|Kristi Toliver
|Out
|Plantar Fasciitis
|4.4
|0.6
|0.9
Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|Out
|Personal
|-
|-
|-
Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mystics Player Leaders
- Brittney Sykes tops the Mystics in scoring (14.4 points per game), and posts 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She also averages 2.2 steals (first in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Natasha Cloud is the Mystics' top assist person (6 per game), and she delivers 12.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fifth in the league.
- Tianna Hawkins is No. 1 on the Mystics in rebounding (5.1 per game), and puts up 8.8 points and 1.5 assists. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mercury
|-2.5
|158.5
