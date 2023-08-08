The Washington Mystics (13-14) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 83 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

Mystics vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 12-14-0 this year.

Out of Washington's 26 games so far this year, 10 have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are seventh in the league in points scored (80.8 per game) and third-best in points conceded (80.6).

On the glass, Washington is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (32.2 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (36.3 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.5 per game). And they are best in forcing them (15.2 per game).

The Mystics make 7.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.4% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Defensively, the Mystics are seventh in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5. They are sixth in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.3%.

Washington takes 32.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of Washington's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.2% are 2-pointers.

