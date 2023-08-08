The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .233 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%) Peguero has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this year.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .316 AVG .167 .350 OBP .200 .684 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 5 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings