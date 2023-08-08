The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes (.256 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.

Hayes has recorded a hit in 48 of 77 games this season (62.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .312 AVG .183 .347 OBP .220 .475 SLG .293 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 19 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings