Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes (.256 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.
- Hayes has recorded a hit in 48 of 77 games this season (62.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.312
|AVG
|.183
|.347
|OBP
|.220
|.475
|SLG
|.293
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Chirinos (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.