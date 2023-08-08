Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jason Delay (hitting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Brewers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .264.
- Delay has gotten a hit in 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (17.9%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight games this season (20.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.350
|OBP
|.306
|.321
|SLG
|.439
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Chirinos (5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
