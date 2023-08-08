Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (65) this season while batting .217 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- In 46.9% of his 96 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 17 games this year (17.7%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this year (34 of 96), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.206
|AVG
|.228
|.328
|OBP
|.349
|.400
|SLG
|.552
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|58/28
|K/BB
|61/24
|6
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Chirinos makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
