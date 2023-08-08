The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (65) this season while batting .217 with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

In 46.9% of his 96 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 17 games this year (17.7%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 35.4% of his games this year (34 of 96), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .206 AVG .228 .328 OBP .349 .400 SLG .552 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 58/28 K/BB 61/24 6 SB 2

