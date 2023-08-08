Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
- A total of five Commanders games last season went over the point total.
- Washington had the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Commanders posted a 4-5 record at home and were 4-3-1 on the road last season.
- Washington picked up four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).
- The Commanders won just twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC overall.
Commanders Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.
- Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.
- Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and picked up 546 yards (36.4 per game).
- In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).
- Cody Barton totaled two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|-
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
