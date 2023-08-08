Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- In 70.4% of his games this year (69 of 98), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (13.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.291
|.323
|OBP
|.335
|.349
|SLG
|.534
|13
|XBH
|26
|3
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|32
|33/21
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.42 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
