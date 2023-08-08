On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 82 hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 100th in slugging.

In 62.2% of his 90 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this season (21 of 90), with two or more RBI seven times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .283 AVG .237 .393 OBP .366 .403 SLG .397 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 17 RBI 13 37/29 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings