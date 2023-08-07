The Atlanta Braves (70-39) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) to open a four-game series at PNC Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are on the back of a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Pirates a series split with the Brewers.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (12-3) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (2-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (12-3, 3.68 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-2, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw three innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.

Bido has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bido has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (12-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season with 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.