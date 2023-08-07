Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Monday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 100 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 33 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.329/.453 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 81 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .260/.381/.399 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (12-3) for his 23rd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 149 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He has a slash line of .343/.425/.589 on the season.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .550 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 109 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .264/.370/.605 slash line so far this year.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

